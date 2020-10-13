New storm set to dump more rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Tuesday warned of more heavy rain in the East and upper Northeast of the country after a depression in the South China Sea strengthened into a Category 3 tropical storm on Monday.

The department said Tropical Storm “Nangka” was early Tuesday centered about 150 kilometres east of China's Hainan island, packing winds of 75kph.

Nangka was moving west at a speed of about 20kph and was expected to move across Hainan into Gulf of Tonkin and northern Vietnam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“As a result, more rainfall is forecast in the East and upper Northeast,” the department said.

Elsewhere, a strong southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand bringing with it persistent rain, some of it heavy in these areas.

Strong winds will whip up 2-3 metre-high waves or higher during stormy weather in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and small boats are warned not to put to sea.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor, Wichian Chantaranothai, has instructed local authorities to make ready emergency measures to mitigate the effects of Nangka.

Many dams and reservoirs in Nakhon Ratchasima and other northeastern provinces are rapidly filling up because of the many downpours over the past few weeks, with the situation at Lam Phra Phloeng Dam being of the greatest concern.

“Lam Phra Phloeng dam is nearly full. If rain keeps falling, water will have to be released from the dam to keep levels stable. It could cause another round of flooding in downstream areas,” Mr Wichian said.

The governor said local authorities have been instructed to make ready pumps, flow accelerators and excavators, and to remain on alert and be ready to warn residents of impending disaters.

“We have set up a war room to monitor the situation closely 24 hours a day,” he said.

More than 100 houses in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district were recently submerged after the Mun River burst its banks.

In Pak Chong district, over 80 houses remain flooded despite efforts to pump the excess water into Lam Takong reservoir which has 110 million cubic metres of spare capacity.

According to a report released by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, seven provinces across the country still remain inundated.

They are Nakhon Ratchasima, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Petchburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang and Phangnga.

So far, 9,465 households in 304 villages are affected, while no fatalities have been reported.