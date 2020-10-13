Section
Their Majesties the King and Queen greet people in rain
published : 13 Oct 2020 at 21:56

writer: Online Reporters

Their Majesties the King and Queen meet people in the rain outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Tuesday night. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiartpakun)
Their Majesties the King and Queen met people in the rain outside the Grand Palace after a merit-making ceremony for late King Rama IX on Tuesday evening.

The ceremony on the fourth anniversary of the passing of King Rama IX was concluded at the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace at 7.41pm.

After the ceremony, Their Majesties the King and Queen and royal family members walked from the Grand Palace to happily and closely meet yellow-clad people who were waiting for them in rain on Na Phra Lan and Ratchadamnoen Avenue.

Accompanying Their Majesties the King and Queen were Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti.

