Nine new Covid-19 cases

Disease control officials greet returnees at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (File photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government reported nine new cases of coronavirus disease on Wednesday, all quarantined arrivals from India, Japan, South Sudan or the United Arab Emirates, raising the total to 3,652.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were​ three each from South Sudan and the UAE, two from India and one from Japan. All were asymptomatic.

The three cases from South Sudan are army engineers aged 27, 35 and 36, who arrived on Monday and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. Their infection was found right away and they were admitted to Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.

Other three from the UAE include two Thai women. One is a flight attendant, 26, and the​other a masseuse, 39. They returned last Friday and their infection was confirmed by the first test on day 3 after their arrival. They were quarantined and treated in Chon Buri.

The other case from the UAE is an American boxing coach, aged 31, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. The man also arrived last Friday and his infection was confirmed by the first test on day 3. He was quarantined and treated in Bangkok.

Two cases from India are Indian housewives, aged 25 and 55, whose families are in Thailand. They arrived on Sept 30 and their infection was confirmed by the second test on day 12. They were quarantined and treated in Bangkok.

The patient from Japan is a Thai woman, aged 50. She arrived on Oct 7. Her infection was found by the first test on day 3. She was quarantined and treated in Chon Buri.

Of the total of 3,652 cases, 3,457 (94.6%) have recovered and 136 others are at hospitals. The death toll remains unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 313,286 over the past 24 hours to 38.36 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 5,008 to reach 1.09 million.

The United States had the most cases at 8.09 million, up 51,534, and the most deaths at 220,873, up 843.

India was second with 7.24 million cases, up 63,517, and 110,617 deaths, up 723. Thailand ranked 141st.