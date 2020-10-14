Gold shop robbed in Nonthaburi

Police at the Aurora gold shop in Big C superstore mall, Rattanathibet, in Nonthaburi, after the holdup on Wednesday morning. The robber stole 11 gold rings. (Screenshot from Channel 8)

NONTHABURI: An armed man robbed an Aurora gold shop in the Big C superstore mall on Rattanathibet road in Muang district on Wednesday morning, and fled with 11 gold rings.

Pol Maj Piset Sakkhamthong, a Muang police duty officer, said the holdup occurred about 11am.

Witnesses told police the robber was a man, about 180 centimetres tall, wearing jeans, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt and a pair of gloves. He entered the mall and walked around looking at clothes before moving to the gold shop, which had just opened.

A male employee was putting gold jewellery into a showcase from a tray. The robber threatened him with a pistol, grabbed the gold rings from the tray and ran away through the store's back door.

He made off with 11 rings, worth about 90,000 baht in total.

Police were examining security camera footage.