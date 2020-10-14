Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Gold shop robbed in Nonthaburi
Thailand
General

Gold shop robbed in Nonthaburi

published : 14 Oct 2020 at 14:35

writer: Online Reporters

Police at the Aurora gold shop in Big C superstore mall, Rattanathibet, in Nonthaburi, after the holdup on Wednesday morning. The robber stole 11 gold rings. (Screenshot from Channel 8)
Police at the Aurora gold shop in Big C superstore mall, Rattanathibet, in Nonthaburi, after the holdup on Wednesday morning. The robber stole 11 gold rings. (Screenshot from Channel 8)

NONTHABURI: An armed man robbed an Aurora gold shop in the Big C superstore mall on Rattanathibet road in Muang district on Wednesday morning, and fled with 11 gold rings.

Pol Maj Piset Sakkhamthong, a Muang police duty officer, said the holdup occurred about 11am.  

Witnesses told police the robber was a man, about 180 centimetres tall, wearing jeans, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt and a pair of gloves. He entered the mall and walked around looking at clothes before moving to the gold shop, which had just opened.

A male employee was putting gold jewellery into a showcase from a tray. The robber threatened him with a pistol, grabbed the gold rings from the tray and ran away through the store's back door. 

He made off with 11 rings, worth about 90,000 baht in total.

Police were examining security camera footage.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Watch live

Bangkok Post reports live as thousands of anti-government protesters march towards Government House.

15:09
Thailand

On the move

Anti-government protesters begin their march from the Democracy Monument to Government House.

15:06
Business

Songkhla rubber glove factory operator soars 6,700%

The meteoric rise of a little-known Polish company that manufactures protective gloves in Songkhla provides one of the clearest examples of how the pandemic has changed the world for Warsaw equity investors.

14:42