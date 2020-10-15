Hunt in Tak for two Uighur escapees

Officers search a cornfield behind an immigration detention centre in Mae Sot district of Tak after two Uighur migrants escape. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: A manhunt has been stepped for two Uighur escapees who slipped out of an immigration detention centre in Mae Sot district on Wednesday.

Teams of border patrol police, immigration officers, local police and soldiers on Thursday searched corn fields behind the detention centre.

The two Uighur migrants, aged 41 and 29, escaped from the detention centre in Mae Sot district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat, deputy national police chief, went to Tak on Thursday to hold a meeting with immigration officers and instructed officials to urgently catch the two escapees.

According to police, the two men had earlier escaped from an immigration detention centre in Nong Khai province for 21 days before being caught. They were later sent to the immigration detention centre in Mae Sot.

The migrants had reportedly used soap to rub iron bars at the detention centre. When rust formed, they sawed off the iron bars.

The two were believed to have fled across the border in this northern province to Myanmar.