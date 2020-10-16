Thailand braces for second storm in two weeks

Thailand is bracing for a second tropical storm in two weeks, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD). The latest storm is expected to widen the damage caused by the previous one.

In its storm update released at 11pm on Thursday, the TDM said an active low-pressure cell east of the Philippines had intensified into a Category 2 tropical depression.

From Friday until Sunday, the depression is forecast to develop into a Category 3 tropical storm, making landfall in the central region of Vietnam.

The approaching storm, the second to hit the country in two weeks, is likely to dump heavy rain and unleash strong winds in the North, Central Plains and Northeast and the eastern region. Flash floods and water runoff are forecast in the affected areas, the weather bureau said.

The wet weather is predicted to compound heavy flooding in Nakhon Ratchasima, which forced a school in Chok Chai district to abruptly cancel classes yesterday and demolish a wall to speed up the diversion of rapidly rising water.

The storm is whipping up waves two to three metres high in the Andaman Sea and in the Gulf of Thailand, the TMD said.

Authorities in provinces in the storm's path, already preoccupied with mitigating the effects of the previous storm, are preparing to cope with further damage.

To date, 15,740 households in 19 provinces have been affected by the flash floods and landslides, says the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. One person died in the disaster although no details were given.

Of the affected provinces, flooding has remained in Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Surat Thani, Trang and Satun. Meanwhile, landslides were also reported in Phuket, Satun and Krabi and the local emergency task forces have cleared blocked roads.

Also in Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday, Ban Nong Kok Witthaya School closed indefinitely after floodwater swept through its premises in Chok Chai district, said the district office.

District chief Thongchai Olarnpatthanachai said the flash flood was triggered by the overflowing of the nearby Lam Sam Lai canal which receives water from the swelling Lam Phra Ploeng reservoir.

The flood inundated wide areas on tambon Plub Pla in a matter of hours yesterday morning. Teachers and local leaders raced against time to build an embankment of sandbags around buildings and move important equipment to higher ground.

Thongthaitae Thongdeenok, the school director, announced classes were suspended until the situation returns to normal.