New Covid-19 cases from four countries

Volunteers are disinfecting chairs at Pathum Thani Hospital in Pathum Thani province on Tuesday, in a bid to control Covid-19. (Photo by Pongpat Wongyala)

The government on Friday reported four new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined arrivals from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Singapore and the United Kingdom, lifting the total to 3,669.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the case from Nigeria is a Thai woman, a company employee aged 36 who arrived on Oct 9. Her infection was confirmed by the first test on day 4 after her arrival. She was quarantined and being treated in Chon Buri province.

The case from the UK is a Thai student aged 19. She arrived on Monday and tested positive for Covid-19 right away. She was quarantined and being treated in Bangkok.

An Ethiopian woman, 37, who arrived on Monday from Addis Ababa for other medical treatment tested positive right away and is in a hospital in Bangkok.

The case from Singapore is a Thai worker aged 46 who arrived on Oct 9. He had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in June. His infection was confirmed upon arrival and he is being treated in Chon Buri.

All were asymptomatic except the student from the UK, who had a runny nose and lost her sense of smell on Sept 29.

Of the total 3,669 cases, 3,467 (94.5%) had recovered, including four discharged over the past 24 hours, and 143 patients were in hospitals, the CCSA reported. The death toll remained unchanged at 59.

Globally, Covid-19 cases soared by 399,073 over the previous 24 hours to 39.17 million with the worldwide death toll rising by 6,113 to 1.10 million.

The United States had the most cases, 8.22 million, up 66,129, and the most deaths, 222,717, up 874. Thailand ranked 142nd.