Two local cases in Tak, 8 imported

Health officials go to a warehouse and a fresh market in Mae Sot district of Tak province on Sunday to track people in contact with two Myanmar lorry drivers who were found to be infected with Covid-19. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

A Myanmar couple in Tak province were among 10 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday while others were seven Thais and one foreigner from six countries who were in quarantine.

A 53-year-old Myanmar woman and her husband, 63, who lived in Mae Sot district, Tak, tested positive on Tuesday, but showed no symptoms. The couple were admitted to Mae Sot Hospital, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Tak governor Pongrat Piromrat said separately in the province on Saturday that in addition to the couple, three others living in the same house had tested positive and been sent to the same hospital. The CCSA has yet to confirm the three new cases.

Nine others in contact with them and 55 at-risk neighbours were cleared in the first tests. They are all in state quarantine.

Local authorities also put two communities — Thung Thong and Madina Mosque — in lockdown.

According to the CCSA, the eight imported confirmed cases on Saturday were from Nepal (1), the United Arab Emirates (1), the United States (1), Poland (1), Japan (1) and the United Kingdom (3).

A Nepalese student, 26, who arrived in Thailand on Sept 25, was cleared in the first two tests on Sept 28 and Oct 7. She stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Pathum Thani. On Wednesday, she tested positive for Covid-19, but was symptomatic. The patient was admitted to a hospital in Pathum Thani.

A 25-year Thai employee at an entertainment venue in the United Arab Emirates arrived in Thailand on Oct 9 and was in a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. The woman tested positive on Oct 12, but showed no symptoms. She was admitted to a state hospital in Bangkok.

From the US, a 43-year-old Thai restaurant operator arrived on Oct 10 and was in a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. She tested positive on Oct 13, but was asymptomatic.

A 57-year-old Thai spa employee in Poland arrived on Oct 10 and was sent to a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. On Tuesday, she tested positive. She had a cough, a headache, lost the sense of smell, and had diarrhea. She was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok.

Thai female students from the UK, aged 22 and 25 and a Thai housewife, 56, arrived from the UK on Monday. They stayed in state quarantine facilities in Bangkok. On Oct 15, they tested positive. All were asymptomatic and admitted to hospitals in Bangkok.

A Thai company employee, 24, arrived on Wednesday and stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok. She tested positive on the same day and was admitted to a private hospital.

Of the total 3,679 cases, 3,478—or 94.54%--have recovered while 142 others are at hospitals. The death toll has remained at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 412,917 over the past 24 hours to 39.57 million. The death toll was up by 6,185 to 1.10 million.

The United States had the most cases, 8.28 million, up by 71,687. Indian came second with 7.43 million, up by 65,126, followed by Brazil with 5.20 million, up by 30,574. Thailand ranked 143rd.