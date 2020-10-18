Section
Raja 4 salvage operation completed
Thailand
General

Raja 4 salvage operation completed

published : 18 Oct 2020 at 10:21

writer: Supapong Chaolan

SURAT THANI: The operation to salvage a ferry, Raja 4, of Raja Ferry Plc, which capsized off Koh Samui island on Aug 1 has been completed, governor Wichayut Jinto said on Sunday.

Raja 4 capsized in a heavy rainstorm between Koh 4 and Koh 5 islands, about 2 nautical miles from Koh Samui, heading for Don Sak pier on the mainland. It was carrying 16 people, a pick-up truck and three 10-wheel lorries laden with compressed garbage blocks and electronic waste.

Raja Ferry Plc hired MS Service Co to salvage the ferry. The company used two large crane vessels to pull up the wreckage of the ferry to the surface. The ferry was then adjusted to a normal position and water was pumped out of it.

The wreckage had been towed to the Ithwiset boat pier on Koh Samui island, said Mr Wichayut, but did not mention the date.

Mr Wichayut said in a search and rescue operation between Aug 1-8, 12 or the 16 people on board the ferry were rescued and four drowned.

The Marine and Coastal Resources Department sent it officials to monitor the salvage operation.

From Sept 21 to 24, the three lorries were brought up to the water surface along with 70 blocks of compressed garbage. The 20 other blocks of garbage which broke away were retrieved without causing damage to the marine or coastal resources in the area, the governor said.

