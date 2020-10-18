Korat's Lam Phra Phloeng dam poses flood threat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: People in low-lying areas below the Lam Phra Phloeng dam in Pak Thong Chai district have been warned of a second round of flooding as the dam discharges more water into canals.

Kwanchai Uttavech, director of Lam Phra Phloeng dam's irrigation and maintenance project, said that more than 15 million cubic meters of water flowed into the dam on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the dam was holding 173.50 million cubic metres of water, or 111.94% of its safe maximum capacity of 155 million cubic metres.

The dam is discharging an average of 4.59 million cubic metres of water per day into the irrigation canals and streams canals below.

People in low-lying areas of tambon Ta Khop, tambon Bo Thong and tambon Tun of Pak Thong Chai district should closely monitor the situation, he said.

At the same time, water levels in three reservoirs below Lam Phra Phloeng dam have also riven above safe levels, threatening to flood communities in low-lying areas, Mr Kwanchai added.