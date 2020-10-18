Lam Phra Phloeng dam poses flood threat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: People in low-lying areas below the Lam Phra Phloeng dam in Pak Thong Chai district have been warned about a second round of flooding as the dam is discharging more water into canals.

Kwanchai Uttavech, director of Lam Phra Phloeng dam's irrigation and maintenance project, said that more than 15 million cubic meters of water flowed into the dam on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the dam was holding 173.50 million cubic metres of water or 111.94% of its holding capacity of 155 million cubic metres.

The dam is discharging an average of 4.59 million cubic metres of water per day into the irrigation and natural canals below.

People in low-lying areas in tambon Ta Khop, tambon Bo Thong and tambon Tun of Pak Thong Chai district should closely monitor the situation, he said.

At the same time, water in three reservoirs below Lam Phra Phloeng dam is now over their full capacities, threatening to flood communities in low-lying areas, Mr Kwanchai added.