Flood warning for 5 Korat districts

Lam Takhong Dam in Nakhon Ratchasima is seen on Saturday. (Bangkok Post photo)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: People in five districts below the Lam Takhong Dam in Si Khiu district have been warned to prepare for possible evacuation as the volume of water in the dam has now exceeded its safe maximum capacity.

On Monday morning, water in the Lam Takhong Dam was measured at 319.3 million cubic metres -- 101.54% of its capacity of 314 million cubic metres.

Governor Wichian Chantaranothai on Sunday asked local administrations in Si Khiu, Sung Noen, Kham Thale So, Muang and Chalerm Phra Kiat districts to warn people living along the Lam Takhong, Lam Boribun, Lam Choeng Krai and Nam Mun streams to prepare for evacuation in case of flooding.

In Pak Thong Chai district, the quantity of water in the Lam Phra Pholeng Dam on Monday morning reached 169.13 million cubic metres, or 109.11% of its safe maximum capacity of 155 million cubic metres.

The dam's watergates have been closed to minimise effects on communities below the dam, but an average of 6.6 million cubic metres of water per day is flowing over its spillway downstream.

On Monday morning, streams below the Lam Phra Phloeng Dam overflowed, flooding a section of Highway 304 in front of Ban Muangpak Samakkhi School in Pak Thng Chai district.

The road was 50 centimetres under water, causing heavy traffic congestion.