Thailand adds 5 imported Covid cases Monday

A passenger wearing a face mask disembarks from a train at Hua Lamphong station. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The government on Monday reported five new imported cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of infections to 3,691. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Analysis (CCSA) said four of the five new cases were Thais who recently returned from overseas, and the fifth a Kenyan national.

The first case was a Thai man who returned from Kuwait on Oct 4. His second test on Friday was positive, although he was asymptomatic.

The second case was a Thai woman who arrived from Turkey last Wednesday and was found to infected on Friday. The CCSA said she had been coughing since last Tuesday.

Another Thai woman flew in from Japan last Wednesday and tested positive on Saturday. She showed no symptoms.

The fourth Thai case was a woman who returned from Bahrain on Sunday and was found to be infected with the virus on the day she arrived. She had no symptoms.

The only foreigner reported to have contracted Covid-19 by the CCSA on Monday was a Kenyan man who arrived on Friday via Ethiopia. A test conducted on arrival showed he had contracted the virus. The centre said the man had developed a cough three weeks ago.