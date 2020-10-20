Ministry to revamp curriculum

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan meets students in front of his ministry in Bangkok last month. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasil)

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan has ordered the ministry to renew and revamp the Basic Education Core Curriculum BE 2551 (AD 2008) for Thai students to focus more on developing analytical skills and career goals.

Mr Nathapol on Monday revealed that the ministry, Chulalongkorn University and Srinakharinwirot University recently discussed improving the curriculum's focus on the development of analytical thinking skills for students. The three groups also discussed the provision of various course options, corresponding with the career aspirations of students.

The renewal of the core curriculum, which is currently in use, is to be completed by 2022.

Once completed, knowledge on various career fields will be taught in nursery, primary and high schools, he said, adding it will help students integrate with the 21st century.

The ministry is also aiming to provide assistance to underperforming students as some may need special training, he said.

By building analytical skills and providing more class choices, students can discover their abilities and dream careers, the minister added.

The improved version of the curriculum will be in line with global developments and new technologies, he said.

He noted he will help eliminate inequality in education by cooperating with the private sector to build schools so provinces can adopt industry knowledge.