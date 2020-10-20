Flood warning for Mae Klong communities

Mae Klong Dam in Kanchanaburi's Tha Muang district is discharging water more rapidly as heavy rain swells the flow of the Mae Klong river upstream. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Communities on both sides of the Mae Klong river have been warned of possible flooding as more water is being released from Mae Kong Dam in Tha Muang district.

Deputy governor Pongsathorn Sirisakhon said since early this month there has been heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and other western provinces and a lot of water has drained into the Mae Klong river.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain to come.

Because of this, the 13th Irrigation Office had increased the release of water from Mae Klong dam to over 1,000 cubic metres per second. As a result, the water level below the dam will rise 0.50-1 metre above the present level.

Local administrations, businesses and residents along the river should closely monitor the situation as they may experience flooding, Mr Pongsathorn said.



