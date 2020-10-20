Village leader shot dead in Pattani
published : 20 Oct 2020
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
PATTANI: A village leader was shot dead in Mayo district of Pattani province on Tuesday morning.
Matorbee Yusoh, assistant head of village Moo 3 in tambon La-nga, was on the way to his chicken farm when he was attacked and killed at Tabae village in tambon La-nga, said Pol Capt Sanpakorn Luijiew, deputy investigation chief at Mayo police station.
The attack was reported about 6.25am. Four shots hit Matorbee in the body.
Police were investigating.
