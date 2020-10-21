Khao San Road to reopen with special fair

Khao San Road plans to reveal its new look from Oct 30-31 with the 'Sawasdee Khao San' tourism activities. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is to hold a fair on Khao San Road from Oct 30-31, in a bid to showcase the popular tourist location's new look.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang told media that the event, called "Sawasdee Khao San" also aims to promote "Modern Thainess" as part the BMA efforts to encourage economic and tourism-related activities.

The event will be co-organised by BMA, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and private companies such as Thai Beverage Plc, and Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd.

He said the street's revamp was completed in a short time thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak that has curtailed tourism activities, allowing workers to complete their tasks quickly.

City Hall has splashed out 48.4 million baht on improving Khao San Road. Work started earlier this year and was completed last month.

The road and footpaths are now level, better drainage has been installed along both sides of the road and there is a designated parking space reserved for the emergency services.

Activities at the fair are designed for all age groups and include a drawing competition, Thai arts performances, a concert, a Khao San exhibition, and food that includes famous Bangkok dishes. The festivities will take place from 9am to 12pm.

On Oct 31, the fair will adopt a Halloween theme with a Halloween costume competition.

More vendors will be added to heighten Khao San Road's appeal and cater to the tastes and demands of local people as foreign tourists remain absent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Promotional events will also be held every month to attract visitors.

For more information check out the BMA Facebook page, Twitter: pr_bangkok, www.prbangkok.com and www.tat.or.th.