Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Border checkpoint closure extended
Thailand
General

Border checkpoint closure extended

published : 21 Oct 2020 at 10:07

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawat inspects the border with Myanmar at Phra Chedi Sam Ong in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawat inspects the border with Myanmar at Phra Chedi Sam Ong in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The closure of the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district has been extended for the third time, from Oct 20 to Nov 2.

The closure  order was issued on Tuesday and signed by governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, as chairman of the provincial disease control committee, on grounds the Covid-19 pandemic in Myanmar continued unabated.

The checkpoint, also known as Three Pagodas Pass, was first closed to pedestrians and vehicles on Sept 22 after a 17-year-old was found infected with Covid-19 in Phayathonezu town in Myanmar, opposite Sangkhlaburi. It was later extended.

The third extension of the border closure follows confirmation a 22-year-old Myanmar woman  in Phayathonezu was on Monday confirmed to have the viral disease.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Nasa probe Osiris-Rex 'kisses' asteroid Bennu in historic mission

WASHINGTON: After a four-year journey, Nasa's robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex briefly touched down on asteroid Bennu's boulder-strewn surface on Tuesday to collect rock and dust samples in a precision operation 330 million kilometres from Earth.

10:15
Thailand

Border checkpoint closure extended

KANCHANABURI: The closure of the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district has been extended for the third time, from Oct 20 to Nov 2.

10:07
Business

Rally concerns

The Bank of Thailand has expressed concern that the ongoing anti-government rallies could further weaken domestic consumption and tourism.

09:02