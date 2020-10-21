Border checkpoint closure extended

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawat inspects the border with Myanmar at Phra Chedi Sam Ong in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district on Tuesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The closure of the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district has been extended for the third time, from Oct 20 to Nov 2.

The closure order was issued on Tuesday and signed by governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, as chairman of the provincial disease control committee, on grounds the Covid-19 pandemic in Myanmar continued unabated.

The checkpoint, also known as Three Pagodas Pass, was first closed to pedestrians and vehicles on Sept 22 after a 17-year-old was found infected with Covid-19 in Phayathonezu town in Myanmar, opposite Sangkhlaburi. It was later extended.

The third extension of the border closure follows confirmation a 22-year-old Myanmar woman in Phayathonezu was on Monday confirmed to have the viral disease.