Boy, 14, caught delivering stolen motorcycle

Seized stolen motorcycles, some disassembled, at Ban Pet police station in Muang district, Khon Kaen. (Photo by Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Police on Wednesday arrested a 14-year-old boy with a stolen motorcycle in Muang district, and found he was a member of a gang of motorcycle thieves.

Police spotted the boy, whose name was withheld, riding a motorcycle without a registration plate in a village and stopped him for questioning.

The boy said the motorcycle had been stolen from a village in tambon Ban Pet. It had been repainted and was being delivered to a person who paid 4,000 baht for it.

This led police to the house of a man called Mon at Ban Pet village. At the house, police found many motorcycles stolen from different areas. Some had been disassembled.

The house owner, Mon, fled before police arrived.

Pol Col Prawit Thoha, the Ban Pet police chief, said futher questioning of the boy revealed there were two other members of the gang - Thongchai Chaipakdee and Phumin Wonghan.

Police were looking for the two men.