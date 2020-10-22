Arrivals from 7 countries found infected

Two women in face masks walk past riot police blocking a road to Government House at Tuek Chai intersection, Bangkok, on Wednesday, when the country logged 10 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Thursday reported 10 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, all quarantined arrivals from Belgium, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom or Yemen, raising the total to 3,719.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were two cases each from the Netherlands, UK and Yemen, and one each from Belgium, Japan, Taiwan and Turkey.

The patients from the Netherlands are Thai women. One is a maid aged 52 who arrived on Oct 10 on the same flight as five previously confirmed cases. Her infection was confirmed on day 11 after her arrival.

The other is a masseuse aged 55 who returned on Oct 17 and tested positive for Covid-19 on day 3.

The two cases from the UK are Thai men aged 60 and 66. They arrived on Oct 17 and 19 and tested positive on days 1 and 3. One of them had a cough and a fever.

The two cases from Yemen arrived on Oct 9 on the same flight as four previously confirmed cases. They are Thai male students aged 24 and 27 and tested positive on day 11.

The case from Belgium is a Thai man aged 66 who arrived on Oct 10 on the same flight as five previously confirmed cases. He tested positive on day 9 and had a fever two days earlier.

The case from Japan is a Thai masseuse aged 45 who arrived on Oct 14 on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases. She tested positive on day 7.

The case from Taiwan is a Taiwanese man aged 67. He arrived on Oct 8 and tested positive on day 11.

The case from Turkey is a Canadian engineer aged 60. He arrived on Oct 16 and tested positive on day 3.

Of the total 3,719 local cases, 3,514 have recovered including 19 discharged over the past 24 hours and 146 patients were at hospitals, the CCSA said. The local death toll remained unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases skyrocketed by 437,050 within 24 hours to 41.47 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 6,849 to 1.14 million.

The United States had the most cases at 8.58 million, up 63,663, and the most deaths at 227,409, up 1,225.

India had 7.70 million cases, up 56,000, and 116,653 deaths, up 703. Brazil had 5.30 million cases, up 25,832, and 155,459 deaths, up 571. Thailand ranked 146th.