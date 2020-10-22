Section
Men arrested with 5.9m meth pills
Thailand
General

published : 22 Oct 2020 at 15:45

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police examining packs of meth pills seized in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi, on Wednesday night. (Police photo)
NONTHABURI: Police arrested three men in their 20s in Bang Bua Thong district on Wednesday night and seized 5.9 million methamphetamine pills.

Mongkolchai, 22, Sitthichoke, 21, and Peerapat, 24, were arrested at house 123/98 in Bua Thong housing estate and house 298/5 in Kunapat housing estate in Bang Bua Thong district, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Manu Mekmok said on Thursday.

Their family names were withheld by police.

Pol Gen Manu said they rented luxury houses to store and hide drugs they were distributing to buyers in Ang Thong and Suphan Phanburi provinces.

They received methamphtamine from the North, were paid 20,000-30,000 baht per delivery and had been in business for about four months.

Officers seized 5.9 million methamphetamine pills, 900 grammes of ketamine, three handguns and 25 bullets found in the suspects' possession.

