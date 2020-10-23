Eight new cases, all in quarantine

A tourist is checked for fever at the Bali High pier in Pattaya on Friday. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattapapong)

Eight more Covid-19 cases, including a two-year-old, were reported on Friday, bringing the total to 3,727 cases.

The new patients were from the United Arab Emirates (1), South Sudan (1), Iran (1), Switzerland (2), Bahrain (2) and the United Kingdom (1), according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The first case was a Thai aircrew member, 31, who arrived from the UAE on Oct 9 on the same flight as two previous cases. She stayed at a state quarantine (SQ) facility and tested positive without symptoms on Tuesday. She is being treated at the Central Chest Institute of Thailand in Bangkok.

The second case was a Thai soldier, 32, who returned on Oct 12 from South Sudan on the same as flight 15 previous cases. He stayed at an SQ facility in Chon Buri province and tested positive without symptoms on Wednesday. He is being treated at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.

The third case was an Iranian businessman, 54, who arrived on Oct 15 on the same flight as five previous cases. He stayed at a self-paid alternative state quarantine (ASQ) facility in Samut Prakan province and tested positive on Tuesday with no symptoms. He is being treated at a private hospital in Nonthaburi.

The fourth case was a Thai student, 20, from Switzerland. He arrived on Monday on the same flight as four previous cases. He stayed at an ASQ facility in Bangkok and tested positive on Tuesday with no symptoms. He was treated at a private hospital in Bangkok.

The fifth case was a French company employee, 40, also from Switzerland. She arrived last Saturday and stayed at an alternative hospital quarantine facility in Bangkok. She had a fever and tested positive on Tuesday. She is being treated at a private hospital in the capital.

The sixth and seventh cases were Thais from Bahrain — a restaurant employee and a two-year-old girl. They arrived on Sunday and stayed at an SQ in Chon Buri. Both tested positive with no symptoms on Wednesday.

The last case was a 60-year-old Swede from the UK with a history of infection in August. He stayed at an ASQ facility in Bangkok and tested positive on Tuesday with no symptoms. He was treated at a private hospital in Bangkok.

The CCSA also reported all 40 tourists from Shanghai on new special tourist visas who arrived on Tuesday tested negative. They are now in 14-day quarantine.

Worldwide, new cases rose by 477,751 over the past 24 hours to 41.97 million. Deaths were up 2.7% or 6,464 to 1.14 million.

The United States led with 8.66 million cases, up 74,301, and 228,381 fatalities, up 973. India followed with 7.76 million cases, up 54,482, and 117,336 deaths, up 683.