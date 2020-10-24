Local case among four new patients

People go to Bali Hai pier to take ferries to Koh Lan island in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Friday, a public holiday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Four new cases of Covid-19 infections were reported on Saturday — a French woman in Samui and three quarantined Thai returnees from Austria and Hong Kong — raising the total to 3,731 cases.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the local infection was a 57-year-old French woman on Koh Samui in Surat Thai.

She arrived in Thailand on Sept 30 and stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Samut Prakan. On Oct 17, she had a cough, phlegm and muscle pains and tested positive on Tuesday. She was treated at a hospital on Koh Samui.

The new case from Austria was a 38-year-old housewife. She arrived in Thailand on Sunday and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. On Friday, the woman tested positive for Covid-19. Before the trip to Thailand, she coughed, had a headache and vomitted.

One of the Hong Kong cases was a 26-year-old employee who arrived Wednesday and tested positive on that day. Last month, she had a cough, headache, running nose and muscle pains and lost her sense of smell. She was treated at a hospital in Samut Prakan.

The other who arrived on the same day from Hong Kong was an employee, 38, who tested positive on that day. She was admitted to a hospital in Samut Prakan. The woman had a history of being infected early in October. At that time, she had a cough and lost her sense of smell on Oct 2 and was in a state quarantine facility between Oct 3-13.

Of the total 3,731 cases, 3,529 (94.59%) have recovered including 11 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 143 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 59, said the CCSA,

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 489,757 over the previous 24 hours to 42.46 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 6,526 to 1.14 milion

The US had the most cases at 8.74 million, up 81,210, followed by India with 7.81 million, up by 54,028. Thailand ranked 146th.