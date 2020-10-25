Section
Thailand
General

PM wants coronavirus jabs for all

published : 25 Oct 2020 at 05:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday delivered a statement on the occasion of the 2020 United Nations Day, emphasising any Covid-19 vaccine and medication should be considered as "global public goods" so they can be equally accessed by everyone around the globe.

On Oct 24 of each year, the world celebrates UN Day, marking the role of the international organisation in addressing international challenges, promoting peace, security, human rights and sustainable development, Gen Prayut said.

This year marks the UN's 75th anniversary, he said.

Gen Prayut, who also serves as defence minister, said that Thailand, a UN member state, adheres to multilateralism and supports UN endeavours.

The country has exchanged experiences and shares good practices with other countries, especially on sustainable development based on Thailand's Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and universal healthcare scheme, which has been praised by other countries as helping lead the way in equitable access to health care, he said.

Thailand strives to expand cooperation with the global community and promote its role in achieving the founding pillars of the UN system, Gen Prayut said, adding these include peace, security, human rights and development.

The premier also mentioned his recent participation in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly via teleconference during the Covid-19 epidemic.

He emphasised that any Covid-19 vaccine and medication should be made "global public goods" so they could be equally accessible by all.

The premier also underscored the kingdom's role in the mobilisation of the Bio-Circular-Green Economy and affirmed Thailand's commitment to becoming a global partner under the UN framework.

