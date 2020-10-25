Section
Tourists flock to Doi Inthanon for long weekend
Thailand
General

published : 25 Oct 2020 at 11:28

writer: Phanumet Tanraksa

CHIANG MAI: A large number of tourists flocked to Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district of this northern province to experience the cool weather during the long weekend -- and they have not been disappointed.

A total of 5,526 tourists, 72 of them foreigners, with 1,580 vehicles ascended Doi Inthanon, Thailand's highest mountain, on Saturday. They were greeted with "new normal" procedures on entering the national park.

On Sunday morning, the temperature at Kiew Mae Pan, a popular place to enjoy a scenic view of the renowned "sea of mist", particularly at first light, was 9 degree Celcius.

The temperature at the summit of Doi Inthanon was 10 degrees. and the park's headquarters lower down 13 degrees Celcius.

Kriangkrai Chaipiset, chief of Doi Inthanon National Park, said many visitors stayed overnight at designated camping areas.

Since this year's cold season is expected to be cooler and longer than usual, tourists will not be disappointed, he said. They are required to bring enough clothing to keep themselves warm, as well as keep environment pristine and conserve nature.

All tourists are required to register with their names and telephone numbers on arrival, Mr Kriangkrai added.

