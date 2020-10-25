Man drowns in Surat Thani flash flood

Ban Takhun district of Surat Thani province is flooded after five hours of downpours. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A construction worker was found dead in a roadside ditch in Ban Takhun district on Sunday. It was believed he had drowned in a flash flood following five hours of heavy rain.

Pol Capt Somsak Rithikul, an investigator from Ban Takhun police station, said the body of Chaiwiwat Thongsamrit, 50, was found at about 8.30am in a roadside ditch full of water near Ban Tham Non village in tambon Khao Wong. The body was lying underneath a motorcycle.

The body was sent to Ban Takhun Hospital for an autopsy, which revealed drowning as the cause of death.

Relatives said Chaiwiwat left his home on Saturday morning for work. His co-workers told them heavy rain began in late afternoon and continued for about five hours, stranding Chaiwiwat at his workplace. He finally left on his motorcycle after midnight, only to be found dead on Sunday morning.

It was believed he was hit by a flash flood and drowned on his way home.

On Sunday morning, three villages and a connecting road in tambon Yan Yao of Khirirat Nikhom district were flooded.

In Ban Na Doem district, a man was reported missing after he rode his motorcycle nearby a weir and was swept away by the strong current near Ban Huay Yai village in tambon Ban Na on Saturday night. He was identified as Piyapong Sombatjui, 26.

Local officials were looking for him in a search and rescue mission.