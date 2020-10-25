Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cargo ship runs aground off Surat Thani
Thailand
General

Cargo ship runs aground off Surat Thani

published : 25 Oct 2020 at 15:27

writer: Supapong Chaolan

A file photo of the Suntudsamut 3 cargo ship. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)
A file photo of the Suntudsamut 3 cargo ship. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A cargo ship loaded with rubber tree wood in containers ran aground in the sea off Chaiya district of this southern province on Saturday night. All ten crewmen on board were rescued.

The incident was reported to Wichawut Jinto, the provincial governor, at about 8pm.

The ship departed from a boat pier at Pak Nam Tapi in Muang district, Surat Thani with 2,768.80 tonnes of cargo and ten crewmen, heading for Laem Chabang port in Si Racha, Chon Buri.

The vessel ran aground near Koh Phaluay island in Chaiya district. 

Two patrol boats -- one from the 2nd Naval Area and the other belonging to marine police -- were dispatched to investigate. The vessel had not sunk, but was tilting to one side. All 10 crewmen abandoned ship and were rescued from the sea by passing fishing boats. They were brought ashore at tambon Phum Riang in Chaiya district.

The ship was identified as the Suntudsamut 3, of Suntud and Son Company Limited, with a head office in Muang district, of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The incident was being investigated by officials from the Harbour Department's Surat Thani office and police from Chaiya district.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia rulers meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's rulers met on Sunday to discuss what sources have said is a proposal by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to impose a state of emergency amid a political crisis in the Southeast Asian nation.

17:12
Thailand

Search underway for missing Thai crewmen off Taiwan

A search and rescue mission has been launched by Taiwan authorities for five Thai crewmen still missing after a Thai cargo vessel sank in the sea off Kaohsiung, a port city in southern Taiwan, on the night of Oct 23, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat revealed on Sunday.

16:42
World

Hundreds rally in Taiwan for release of 12 HK people arrested by China

TAIPEI: Hundreds of people rallied in Taiwan's capital on Sunday to call for China to release 12 Hong Kong people arrested at sea by mainland authorities in part of a global campaign to support the pro-democracy movement in the financial hub.

16:00