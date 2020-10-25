Cargo ship runs aground off Surat Thani

A file photo of the Suntudsamut 3 cargo ship. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A cargo ship loaded with rubber tree wood in containers ran aground in the sea off Chaiya district of this southern province on Saturday night. All ten crewmen on board were rescued.

The incident was reported to Wichawut Jinto, the provincial governor, at about 8pm.

The ship departed from a boat pier at Pak Nam Tapi in Muang district, Surat Thani with 2,768.80 tonnes of cargo and ten crewmen, heading for Laem Chabang port in Si Racha, Chon Buri.

The vessel ran aground near Koh Phaluay island in Chaiya district.

Two patrol boats -- one from the 2nd Naval Area and the other belonging to marine police -- were dispatched to investigate. The vessel had not sunk, but was tilting to one side. All 10 crewmen abandoned ship and were rescued from the sea by passing fishing boats. They were brought ashore at tambon Phum Riang in Chaiya district.

The ship was identified as the Suntudsamut 3, of Suntud and Son Company Limited, with a head office in Muang district, of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The incident was being investigated by officials from the Harbour Department's Surat Thani office and police from Chaiya district.



