Search underway for missing Thai crewmen off Taiwan

A search and rescue mission has been launched by Taiwan authorities for five Thai crewmen still missing after a Thai cargo vessel sank in the sea off Kaohsiung, a port city in southern Taiwan, on the night of Oct 23, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat revealed on Sunday.

Mr Tanee said that the Ocean Affairs Council of Taiwan received a distress signal from the ship with 10 Thai crewmen on board on Oct 23.

Four patrol boats and four rescue boats were dispatched to the spot. Five of the Thai crewmen, who were wearing lifejackets, were rescued from the sea and brought to the Kaohsiung port.

Of the five, two were admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

A search was underway for the other five crewmen still missing.

The ship that sank had just been bought from a company in Japan by Seatran Ferry for use on its routes in Surat Thani province. The company hired Advance Marine Co to bring the vessel from Japan to bring it to Thailand.

The ship departed from Japan on Oct 13. It developed a technical problem on Oct 19 and called for help before sinking on Oct 23.

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei has coordinated closely with Taiwanese authorities to take care of the rescued Thai crewmen, and is in the process of contacting relatives of all 10 crewmen to inform them of the accident, Mr Tanee said.