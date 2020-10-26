Border trade resuming in Mae Sot

A Thai pickup truck (right) unloads goods to a lorry from Myanmar as border trade resumes in Mae Sot district of Tak province on Monday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Cross-border cargo trade resumed over the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot on Monday morning after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

The lockdown imposed on two communities in the district will be lifted on Tuesday morning

Movement of cargo between Thailand and Myanmar over the bridge, at Ban Wang Ta Khian in tambon Tha Sai Luat, was suspended and two Mae Sot communities, Masjid Madihah and Ban Thung Thong, placed under lockdown after several coronavirus cases were found in Mae Sot district.

Provincial governor Pongrat Piromrat said the decision to resume cargo shipments from Monday and to lift the lockdown on Tuesday was reached at a meeting on Sunday of the provincial disease control committee, which he chairs.

Heath authorities were confident the Covid-19 situation in Mae Sot had been brought under control, he said.

A total of 10,177 people deemed at risk of contracting the virus had tested negative.

He said areas had been designated for loading and unloading cargoes on each side of the border, to ensure there is no physical contact between workers from the two countries.

The outbreak of Covid-19 is still reported to be unchecked in Myanmar. Cases have been reported in communities near the border with Thailand.