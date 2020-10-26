7 Thai returnees found with Covid Monday

Members of a group of 39 Chinese visitors with special tourist visas get their luggage cleaned as part of the arrival measures to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on October 20, 2020, before heading to a 14-day stay in Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facilities. (AFP PHOTO / Airports of Thailand)

Thailand recorded 7 new imported coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 3,743. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said all the new cases were Thai nationals returning from overseas, and none had shown symptoms of the disease.

Two of the new cases arrived on Oct 18, a man who flew in from Bahrain and a woman who returned Austria. Both tested positive last Thursday.

The four other cases arrived from the Middle East via Qatar on Wednesday: a man who began his trip home in Jordan, a woman in Iraq, a woman in Turkey and a woman who embarked in Qatar. All four tested positive on Saturday.