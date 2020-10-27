Section
Myanmar men caught for illegal entry
Thailand
General

published : 27 Oct 2020 at 10:24

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

The two arrested Myanmar men, seated, at Sangkhlaburi police station in Kanchanaburi after being caught illegaly crossing the border into Thailand on Monday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: Two Myanmar men were arrested by an army patrol after crossing the border illegally into Sangkhlaburi district with a small amount of drugs on Monday.

Soldiers from the Surasee Task Force were patrolling near Phra Chedi Sam Ong, or Three Pagodas, border checkpoint when they found the two Myanmar men in a sugarcane field near Moo 3 village in tambon Nong Lu about 3.30pm.

The men, both 33, confessed to crossing the border via a natural pass, where they slipped through a roll of barbed wire into Thailand.

One was found to have 3.2 grammes of crystal methamphetamine in his possession, and the other had three meth pills.

The two were handed over to Sangkhlaburi police for legal action.

MOST RECENT
