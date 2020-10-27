Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Flash-flood warning as typhoon nears
Thailand
General

Flash-flood warning as typhoon nears

published : 27 Oct 2020 at 12:17

writer: Online Reporters

Lam Takhong Dam in Nakhon Ratchasima province began discharging water for four days from Oct 26, in preparation for the heavy rain being brought by Typhoon Molavae. A flash-flood warning is out for all regions from Wednesday through Friday.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
Lam Takhong Dam in Nakhon Ratchasima province began discharging water for four days from Oct 26, in preparation for the heavy rain being brought by Typhoon Molavae. A flash-flood warning is out for all regions from Wednesday through Friday.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

A flash-flood warning has been issued for Wednesday for 15 provinces in the Northeast and the East as Typhoon Molavae approaches Vietnam, and for other provinces from Thursday to Friday.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the category 5 Typhoon Molavae was over the middle South China Sea and moving west at 25kph. It was forecast to make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday, and then downgrade.

At the same time, the westerly wind across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand would strengthen, bringing isolated heavy rain with strong winds to the lower North, Northeast, East, Central and South regions.

The weather office warned that storms and runoff may trigger flash floods from Wednesday to Friday.

On Oct 28,  11 provinces are likely to be affected  in the Northeast (Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani) and 4 in the East (Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat). (continues below)

An embankment of sandbags protects Phimai National Park headquarters in Nakhon Ratchasima from flooding on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

On Oct 29-30, six provinces will be affected in the North (Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Sukhothai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet),  13 in the Northeast (Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani), 14 provinces in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Rachaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon), Bangkok and surrounding areas, 8  in the East (Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat), and 10 in the South (Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun).

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will strengthen, with waves 2-3 metres high in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, and about 2 metres in the lower Gulf and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Shipping is advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats should remain ashore, the department said in its warning issued at 5am on Tuesday.

Local officials and rescue workers help flood-hit residents in Surat Thani on Tuesday. Five districts in this southern provinces were affected. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Arnon released, re-arrested on fresh charge

Protest leader Arnon Namphahas was re-arrested after being released from Chiang Mai prison on bail and was taken to Pathum Thani and then to Chana Songkhram police station in Bangkok on Tuesday.

13:19
World

Typhoon kills at least 9 in Philippines before heading to Vietnam

The storm affected more than 900,000 in the Philippines before exiting at about 8am on Tuesday. It is likely to further intensify over the sea and reach its peak within 24 hours, the Philippine weather bureau said.

12:59
World

Myanmar extends ban on foreign visitors before elections

Myanmar extended a ban on international commercial flights and issuance of all types of visa until the end of November to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak ahead of the general elections.

12:46