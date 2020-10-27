Flash-flood warning as typhoon nears

Lam Takhong Dam in Nakhon Ratchasima province began discharging water for four days from Oct 26, in preparation for the heavy rain being brought by Typhoon Molavae. A flash-flood warning is out for all regions from Wednesday through Friday.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

A flash-flood warning has been issued for Wednesday for 15 provinces in the Northeast and the East as Typhoon Molavae approaches Vietnam, and for other provinces from Thursday to Friday.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the category 5 Typhoon Molavae was over the middle South China Sea and moving west at 25kph. It was forecast to make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday, and then downgrade.

At the same time, the westerly wind across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand would strengthen, bringing isolated heavy rain with strong winds to the lower North, Northeast, East, Central and South regions.

The weather office warned that storms and runoff may trigger flash floods from Wednesday to Friday.

On Oct 28, 11 provinces are likely to be affected in the Northeast (Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani) and 4 in the East (Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat). (continues below)

An embankment of sandbags protects Phimai National Park headquarters in Nakhon Ratchasima from flooding on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

On Oct 29-30, six provinces will be affected in the North (Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Sukhothai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet), 13 in the Northeast (Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani), 14 provinces in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Rachaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon), Bangkok and surrounding areas, 8 in the East (Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat), and 10 in the South (Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun).

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will strengthen, with waves 2-3 metres high in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, and about 2 metres in the lower Gulf and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Shipping is advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats should remain ashore, the department said in its warning issued at 5am on Tuesday.