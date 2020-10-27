Mae Sot 'Covid-free', Samui transmission chances 'slim'

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anuting Charnvirakul, centre, observes Covid-19 testing in Mae Sot district of Tak last week. The Disease Control Department announced on Tuesday that Mae Sot was safe from the disease. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

Mae Sot is free of the novel coronavirus while the risk of transmission is slim on Koh Samui, where a French woman is the sole Covid-19 case, the Disease Control Department announced on Tuesday.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said concerns had eased in Mae Sot district of Tak, where five members of a family from Myanmar tested positive for Covid-19 on the Thai side of the border.

"The situation is under control because border cargo handling areas are limited, about 8,500 people were tested there, no more cases were found and everyone is wearing a mask," he said.

Myanmar truck drivers were not being allowed to deliver inside Thailand, with all cargo unloaded at the border. A further 1,400 people were examined in Phop Phra and Umphang districts and everyone tested negative, Dr Opas said.

"This means that Mae Sot is safe," he said.

If random tests among local workers and patients with pneumonia and respiratory complaints remain negative in the next week, complete disease control will have been achieved, Dr Opas said.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, the department's director for general communicable diseases, was asked about the case of a 57-year-old French woman who has a residence on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. He said she arrived from France on Sept 30 and tested negative while in quarantine in Samut Prakan province until Oct 15.

After the 14-day quarantine was over, she returned to Koh Samui, where she developed a cough with phlegm. She sought hospital treatment on the resort island, and tested positive on Oct 22.

Health officials identified 126 people who had been in close contact with the woman, including 46 at high risk of catching the disease.

Her husband and son, a friend and six masseuses all tested negative. Of 23 workers at a bar-restaurant where the family dined, seven tested negative while the remaining 16 were waiting for results, Dr Sophon said.

Twelve people on the same flight as the French family -- two flight attendants and ten adjacent passengers -- all tested negative.

Officials were trying to contact two taxi drivers who took the French family to their embassy and the airport.

A further 80 people were at low risk of contracting the disease, including 29 staff at Samui and Suvarnabhumi airports, 23 air passengers who sat further away from the family and 28 hospital staff. Their conditions were being monitored.

Regarding a probe to determine where the transmission took place, Dr Sophon said the French woman was quarantined at a hotel in Samut Prakan from Sept 30 until Oct 15. She tested negative during the period.

Two other foreigners who were quarantined at the same place were found to have contracted the disease this month. One tested positive during the quarantine, and the other afterwards. Officials found small traces of Covid-19 on exercise equipment in the hotel gymnasium, but 67 members of the hotel staff tested negative.

"The chance of this patient transmitting the disease to other people is slim because even her husband and son were not infected," Dr Sophon said.