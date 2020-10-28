School hair rules set for trim

Three major changes could be proposed by the Education Ministry's committee reviewing the rules governing student hairstyles that may offer more freedom of expression, particularly gender identity, the committee announced on Tuesday.

The committee will meet again on Nov 6 before forwarding them to Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan for approval, said Somkiat Tangkitvanich, president of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), in his capacity as chairman of the ministry's committee.

The first change recommends more participation by students, their parents and communities over school rules on hairstyles.

The second suggestion is that a national set of recommendations should be drafted for all schools to refer to when drafting their own codes of conduct on the matter.

The third proposal is to prohibit any form of humiliating punishment for breaches of hairstyle codes, particularly those which involve retaliatory short hair cuts given by teachers or other staff.