Woman slaps girl for not standing during national anthem

the 45-year-old vendor, wearing red, slaps the face of the high school girl who did not stand up during the national anthem at Ayutthaya railway station on Tuesday. (Photo from เพื่ออยุธยา เพื่อประชาธิปไตย For Ayutthaya For Democracy Facebook page)

A 45-year-old vendor has been charged with assault after slapping the face of a high school girl who did not stand up during the playing of the national anthem at Ayutthaya railway station on Tuesday evening.

A video of her assaulting the 15-year-old student went viral online, drawing heavy criticism of the woman's action.

The vendor, identified only as Poo, became angry after the girl had failed to stand up for the 6pm national anthem on Tuesday.

When it was finished she stalked over to the girl and criticised her for not standing up. She then slapped the girl in the face and pulled her hair, in full view of the many people waiting for a train. People quickly intervened.

The girl's family filed a complaint against the woman at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police station.

Ms Poo on Wednesday apologised to the girl's family and admitted she acted impulsively.

She said after seeing the student did not stand up during the national anthem, she went over to her and asked whether she was a Thai or not, and why she did not pay respect to the anthem.

The woman claimed the student replied that it was her personal right not to stand. This angered her, and she assaulted the girl, according to Thai media.

However, the girl's uncle explained she did not stand because she was having her period, not showing lack of respect for the anthem as alleged by the woman.

He and the family would forgive the woman and held no grudge against her, he said. However, they would let the police case against her proceed.

The uncle said his niece had never been involved in political activities.

Pol Col Prawet Srinak, chief of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police station, said an assault charge had been laid against the woman.

The offence carried a jail term of up to one month in jail and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, he said.