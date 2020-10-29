Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Big bike riders set to face tough tests
Thailand
General

Big bike riders set to face tough tests

published : 29 Oct 2020 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Land Transport Department has issued new criteria for big bike riders, saying they must bring medical certificates when applying for a driving licence.

Yongyut Nakdaeng, deputy director-general of the department, said on Wednesday the ministerial regulation on the application, issuance and renewal of driving licences requires big bike riders to have more training and tests.

Medical certificates for driving licence application and renewal must prove that the driver does not have congenital diseases or symptoms that medical professionals deem unsafe for riding.

The department would work with the Medical Council of Thailand to define the diseases or symptoms that big bike riders must prove they don't have, Mr Yongyut said.

Apart from the prohibited diseases in the old regulation, new prohibited diseases which are being considered are epilepsy, diabetes, high-blood pressure, bipolar disorder, autism and a height of less than 90 centimetres.

The medical certificates will be applicable for the application and renewal of all types of driving licences -- for personal cars, motorcycles and public vehicles.

The ministerial regulation on the application, issuance and renewal of a driving licences will be effective on Feb 19.

The deputy director-general said big bike riders would have to present a health certificate when they renew their licences since their physical fitness deteriorates as they age. They might have diseases or other health conditions that prevent them from riding a big bike safely, he said.

Training and tests for big bike riders were being formulated, he said.

The government stepped up rules as the vehicles presented a high risk of road accidents, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Survey: Firms jittery over protests

Businesses have expressed their mounting concerns about the ongoing political strife, saying the escalating protests are rubbing salt into wounds of an economy that has already been battered by the pandemic.

06:22
Business

High-speed trains 'will boost the economy'

The Thai-Chinese high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima will act as a major spur to the economy, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

06:11
Thailand

Big bike testing

The Land Transport Department has issued new criteria for big bike riders, saying they must bring medical certificates when applying for a driving licence.

06:00