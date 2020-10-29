Section
New Covid cases from 3 countries
Thailand
General

published : 29 Oct 2020 at 11:41

writer: Online Reporters

Disease control officials meet passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The government reported four new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, quarantined arrivals from Japan, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, raising the total to 3,763.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said  there were two cases from Kuwait and one each from Japan and the UAE.

One case is a Kuwaiti woman, 67, who arrived via Qatar on Oct 25 to seek treatment for another illness. Another is a Kuwaiti student, 19, who arrived via Qatar on Oct 24. Both were asymptomatic but tested positive on arrival.

The case from Japan is a Thai student, aged 24, who had a high fever on Oct 6. She arrived on Oct 21 and tested positive on Oct 24. She had a cough and excessive phlegm.

The case from the UAE is a Thai masseuse, 40, who returned on Oct 23 on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases. She tested positive on Oct 26, and had a cough and headache.

The four new patients received treatment in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Chon Buri.

Of the total 3,763 cases, 3,570 (94.8%) had recovered, including nine discharged over the past 24 hours, and 134 others were at hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll remained unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 504,419 over the previous 24 hours to 44.75 million while the death toll rose by 7,099 to 1.18 million.

The United States had the most cases at 9.12 million, up 81,581, and the most deaths at 233,130, up 1,030.

India was second with 8.04 million cases, up 49,912, and 120,563 deaths, up 509. Thailand ranked 147th.

New Covid-19 infections reported on Thursday are quarantined arrivals from Japan, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates - raising the total to 3,763.

