Hundreds of homes flooded as Moon River overflows in Phimai

Flooded police living quarters in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, after the Moon River burst its banks on Thursday, inundating hundreds of homes.(Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 400 houses in 31 villages were flooded after the rain swollen Moon River burst its banks in Phimai district on Thursday.

The flooding had affected all 12 tambons of this district.

A total of 437 houses at 31 villages in tambon Nai Muang, tambon Samrit, tambon Than Lalod, tambon Krabueng Yai, tambon Tha Luang and tambon Dong Yai were inundated. Floodwater was over 50cm deep, said Amnuay Pongnan, chief of Phimai district.

A total of 3,562 rai of farm fields were also damaged. Local officials were distributing relief goods and drinking water to affected households, he said.

Government offices and living quarters of police and district officials were also flooded.

Pol Col Nathee Sukhuna, the district police chief, said water discharged from Lam Takhong dam and overflow from the Lam Phra Phloeng dam, augmented by heavy rain, caused the Moon River to rapidly rise and then burst its banks on Thursday.

Police placed sandbags around their living quarters and installed two water pumps but could not hold back the flood, which poured into their rooms.

At least 40 rooms were inundated, with the water 40-50cm deep and still rising amid steady rain brought by the influence of Typhoon Molave, the local police chief said.