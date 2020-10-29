Woman caught selling fake dental retainers online

Stuff used for making dental retainers seized from the house in Ratchaburi province where Mukda Luanrod, 27, was arrested on Thursday. (Photo: Saichon Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: A woman running an online business selling fake dental retainers was arrested at her house and equipment used to make them seized, in Damnoen Saduak district on Thursday.

Police searched the house in tambon Ban Rai after an investigation confirmed a business was being operated from there illegally selling fashion orthodontic retainers to customers.

House owner Mukda Luanrod, 27, allowed the officers to enter her house. They found six dental retainers, 13 dental casts, 89 bags of powder for making dental casts, 400 boxes for retainers, and other items.

Police allege the woman had been using the “Cherdchu Retainer’’ Facebook page since November 2017 to sell dental retainers to customers, mainly teenage students. Prices were 1,790 baht a pair and 900 baht for one piece. They were sent to customers by post.

Ms Mukda was arrested on a charge of illegally fitting fashion dental retainers. She was taken to Damnoen Saduak police station.

Pol Maj Gen Yanpong Somapha, commander of the Public Affairs Division, said there were other people committing similar offences online and police would arrest them too.

Wattana Boon-on, of the Dental Council of Thailand, said the seized dental retainers were unhygienic and substandard, and posed a risk to customers' health.