Visa offices to open Saturday

Immigration offices will be open to accept and process visa renewal requests on Saturday, the last day of the visa amnesty.

Many foreigners are expected to apply for visa renewals before the amnesty ends on Oct 31 so immigration offices on Chaeng Watthana Road and at Muang Thong Thani, which are normally closed on weekends, will open tomorrow from 8.30am to 4.30pm, said Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang on Saturday.

The government has allowed foreigners stranded in the country to extend their permits, due to border closures prompted by Covid-19.

More information is available at www.immigration.go.th and the IB hotline at 1178.