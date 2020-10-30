'New normal' rules apply at Loy Krathong Festival

City Hall officials led by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang inspect the safety of a pier along the Chao Phraya River ahead of the Loy Krathong festival tomorrow. City Hall is sponsoring two Loy Krathong events at the Rama VIII bridge and Khlong Ong Ang area. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will on Saturday hold Loy Krathong festival activities at multiple locations in the capital, including public parks, the Rama VIII Bridge and Ong Ang canal, under strict "new normal" measures.

Kriangyos Sudlabha, deputy governor of Bangkok, on Thursday said that social gatherings are to be held at 30 public parks across the capital, while special activities are to be held at the Rama VIII Bridge in Bang Phlat district and Ong Ang canal in Phra Nakhon district.

Mr Kriangyos said the "new normal" measures will help prevent Covid-19 infections, adding the BMA will oversee social distancing and mask-wearing, and the first 500 people who register to participate in activities at the bridge and canal will be given face masks. Fireworks, which were traditionally a feature of the event, are banned.

The deputy governor said the krathong, a basket used to perform a floating rite to thank the Goddess of Water during the festival, should be made using natural materials to protect the river environment, and each family should only float one to reduce waste.

The BMA said the Rama VIII Bridge will see art performances and a concert by artists from various parts of the kingdom from 5pm to 10pm, while the old market is set to offer old toys and rare dishes so visitors can reminisce about the past. Handmade products and famous dishes from the capital's 50 districts will be displayed for sale.

Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, acting director-general of Department of Health, suggested that people float their krathong online to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 and prevent river pollution.