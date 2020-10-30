NACC to probe gloves graft

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has resolved to set up a panel to investigate the 112-billion-baht rubber gloves procurement case that involved a former acting director of the Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO).

The NACC called an urgent meeting to consider the alleged corruption in the rubber glove purchase and agreed to launch an investigation against PWO acting director Pol Col Roongroj Phuthiyawat and his accomplices after the commission found a lot of irregularities in their transactions.

The meeting also agreed to freeze two billion baht that the PWO had transferred to a bank account of Guardian Gloves Co, Ltd -- a private company that signed the rubber gloves procurement contract with PWO.

The NACC has the power to temporarily seize the money but the accused can file a petition with the NACC to receive the assets for use with or without a guarantee.

The NACC can freeze the account for up to one year from the first day that it freezes the money or until the court decides to dismiss the case.

In mid-September this year, a complaint was filed against Pol Col Roongroj and his accomplices with the NACC due to irregularities found in the 112-billion-baht rubber gloves purchase.

The former acting PWO director was accused of violating the Government Procurement and Supplies Management Act and concealing the status of the private company before the contract was signed.