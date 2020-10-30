12 more infections from abroad

A restaurant employee waits to greet customers on Khao San Road, Bangkok, but business is still down in the formerly bustling tourist area because of Covid-19. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Friday reported 12 new cases of novel coronavirus disease, all quarantined arrivals from Ethiopia, India, Jordan, Myanmar, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates or the United States, raising the total to 3,775.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said four new cases were from the UAE, three from India and one each from Ethiopia, Jordan, Myanmar, the Philippines and the US.

The four cases from the UAE are Thais, two men and two women, who arrived on Oct 23 and 24. Three of them were on the same flight as four previously confirmed cases.

The returnees aged 26-52 are a company employee, a masseuse, a waiter and a housewife. They tested positive on days 4 and 5 after arrival.

Three cases from India included a Thai masseuse aged 31 and an Indian man aged 32. They arrived on Oct 23 and tested positive on day 5.

The other is an Indian housewife who arrived on the same day but she had been diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier, on Sept 28. She also tested positive on day 5.

The case from Ethiopia is an Ethiopian man, 43, who arrived on Oct 28 to seek treatment for another illness. He tested positive on arrival.

The case from Jordan is a Thai student aged 25. He arrived via Qatar on Tuesday and tested positive right away. He was the only one among the 12 new cases with a Covid-19 symptom, a runny nose suffered three days before arrival.

The case from Myanmar is a Myanmar woman, 30, who arrived on Oct 28 to seek treatment for another illness. She tested positive on day 1 and had been diagnosed earlier with Covid-19, on Sept 23.

The case from the Philippines is a Brazilian engineer, aged 32. He arrived on Oct 22 and tested positive on day 5.

The single case from the US arrived on Oct 23 via Taiwan. The 34-year-old Thai businesswoman tested positive on day 5.

The 12 new cases received treatment in Bangkok, Chon Buri and Samut Prakan.

Of the total 3,775 cases, 3,585 (94.97%) have recovered, including 15 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 131 patients remain in hospital. The death toll is unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases skyrocketed by 545,903 over the previous 24 hours to 45.32 million. The global death toll was up by 7,172 to 1.19 million.

The US had the most cases at 9.21 million, up sharply by 91,530, and the most deaths at 234,177, up 1,047. India was second with 8.09 million cases, up 49,281, and 121,131 deaths, up 568.