Cabinet to visit Koh Samui, Phuket

Travellers at Samui airport in Surat Thani province last month. (Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai)

The cabinet will travel to Koh Samui and Phuket early next week, a visit designed to boost confidence in the islands' readiness for reopening to tourists.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his ministers would visit the islands on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday they would go to Koh Samui, in Surat Thani province, where he would inspect tourist screening procedures, a hotel now functioning as an alternative quarantine facility, and a surveillance camera system to monitor the movements of tourists.

In the afternoon the ministers would fly to Phuket to observe visitor screening procedures there.

On Tuesday the cabinet would meet in Phuket and discuss the development of provinces facing the Andaman Sea - Krabi, Phangnga, Phuket, Ranong, Satun and Trang.

The trip was planned to boost the confidence of intending tourists and local people.

They would be assured that local disease control systems were ready for the arrival of visitors, Mr Anucha said.