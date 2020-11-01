Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korat villages hit by flash floods
Thailand
General

Korat villages hit by flash floods

published : 1 Nov 2020 at 11:44

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

A tunnel on Highway 304 between Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri province and Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province is flooded on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
A tunnel on Highway 304 between Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri province and Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province is flooded on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Many villages in Wang Nam Khiao district were hit by flash floods caused by run-off from the Thap Lan National Park following heavy rain in mountainous areas on Saturday night.

Houses and roads linking the villages were reported flooded on Sunday morning.

Rescue units with about 200 personnel rushed to help villagers take their belongings to higher grounds..

An 18-year-old boy was swept away by a strong current while returning home on a motorcycle on Saturday night. The boy's body was reportedly found on Sunday morning at an area in tambon Wang Mi, Wang Nam Khiao district.

A bridge across the Huay Yai Tai stream in tambon Udomsap collapsed during the flash flood.

In nearby Prachin Buri province, the Verona at Tub Lan, a well-known hotel and tourist attraction on Highway 304 in tambon Bu Phram in Na Di district, was heavily flooded.

The tunnel through a mountain linking the Khao Yai and Thap Lan national parks on Highway 304 between Kabin Buri district in Prachin Buri and Pak Thong Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima was about 1.70 metres under water on Sunday morning and was impassable for all vehicles.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Georgia ruling party claims election win, opposition cries foul

TBILISI: Georgia was on the verge of a political crisis Sunday as opposition parties called mass protests, rejecting parliamentary poll results after the election commission announced the ruling party held a narrow lead.

13:45
Thailand

+4 Covid+, 1 Thai

Thailand on Sunday recorded 4 new coronavirus cases, one a Thai citizen, taking the total number of infections to 3,784. No new deaths were reported.

13:01
World

Hong Kong opposition politicians arrested for legislature protest

HONG KONG: Seven pro-democratic politicians in Hong Kong were arrested on Sunday over protests and scuffles that broke out in the city's legislature earlier this year, the latest prosecution targeting Beijing's opponents in the deeply divided city.

12:45