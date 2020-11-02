Section
BMA to revamp city canal by year's end
Thailand
General

published : 2 Nov 2020 at 04:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

The city administration is planning to start developing Chong Nonsi canal in Sathon district at the end of this year, modelling it after the famous Cheonggyecheon in Seoul, said deputy Bangkok governor Sakchai Boonma.

The first phase of the re-development will focus on a one-kilometre stretch of the 4.2-kilometre-long canal, which lies adjacent to Sathon Road, the deputy governor said.

"City Hall has already drafted a blueprint for a walkway along the canal. We will invite members of the community as well as the private sector to discuss their vision for the area," he said.

The deputy governor said the project won't be solely funded by the state, as some parts of the project, such as landscape improvement works, will be funded and carried out by private sector contractors.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), for its part, will focus on upgrading the area's sewers and drains, as well as wastewater treatment systems along the canal, said Mr Sakchai.

Chong Nonsi canal was designed to drain excess floodwater from Bang Rak, Sathon and Yan Nawa district, but it is currently clogged with household rubbish. The walkways along the canal are narrow, dimly-lit and unsafe to walk on at some places.

The revive the canal, BMA envisioned the creation of a public gathering site and tourist attraction on its banks.

City Hall hopes this project could be a model for future developments, where run-down communities are revamped as tourist sites to boost economic activities and enhance the residents' quality of life, said the deputy governor.

