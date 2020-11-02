Section
Storm forecast for North Nov 5-7
Thailand
General

published : 2 Nov 2020 at 10:29

writer: Online Reporters

A house left submerged to the eves in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, the Philippines. (Photo: Reuters)
Tropical storm Goni is expected to bring rain and strong winds to upper Thailand later this week.

At 4am on Monday, tropical storm Goni had moved from the Philippines into the middle South China Sea with  maximum sustained winds around 65 kilometres per hour, the  Meteorological Department said in its 5am forecast on Monday.

The storm was moving west at about 20kph and was likely to downgrade before making landfall over middle Vietnam on Nov 4-5.

It was expected to bring more rain with strong winds to upper Thailand from Thursday to Saturday. People should be alert for possible flash floods and run-off, the department said.

Gon was the strongest typhoon of the year with destructive winds and intense rainfall. It  pounded the Philippines, causing many deaths and considerable damage, before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

