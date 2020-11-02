Section
Police accused of overreaction in killing of drug suspect
Thailand
General

Police accused of overreaction in killing of drug suspect

published : 2 Nov 2020 at 12:01

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Angry villagers surrounded a team of police who fatally shot a drug suspect in Ron Phibun district on Sunday, saying the suspect did not have a gun and was raising his arms in surrender.

Crime Supression Division police shot Charoensak Rachpumad, alias Bang Mad, 31, about 5pm in a rubber plantation near Moo 3 village in tambon Hin Tok. He was hit in the abdomen and died sometime later.

Several witnesses said police had overreacted. They said Charoensak had only a small knife and was surrounded by about 10 policemen. Charoensak was shot as he was raising his two arms in surrender and asking police to spare his life, the witnesses said.

Afterwards, about 100 villagers surrounded the police, refusing to let them leave for over two hours before dispersing at dusk.

Pol Col Sangob Chansing, the Ron Phibun police chief, went to the scene after learning of the standoff.

Arnon Seng-iad, 42, Charoensak's brother-in-law, said relatives would file for legal action against the officer who shot him.

Although Charoensak had been involved in drug dealing, police had overreacted. He was not in any position to give any resistance, he said.

Charoensak was wanted under a warrant issued by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Court for alleged involvement in the sale of weapons and drugs, and an alleged attempt on a policeman's life in Cha Uat district.

Crime Suppression Division officers armed with the court warrant were about to arrest Charoensak when the shot was fired.

 

