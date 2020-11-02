Flooded Korat-Prachin Buri highway reopened

Water drains from Highway 304 in Na Di district of Prachin Buri province as the flooding recedes on Sunday afternoon. (Highways Department Facebook account)

A major traffic tunnel that was flooded by heavy rain over the weekend, closing the main highway connecting the eastern and northeastern regions, has reopened.

Highways Department director-general Sarawut Songsivilai said the tunnel at kilometre markers 194-195 of Highway 304 in Na Di district of Prachin Buri province was reopened on Sunday night.

It was flooded by runoff early on Sunday and closed to traffic.

The highway is the main road link between the eastern region, which includes Laem Chabang deep-sea port and the Eastern Seaboard industrial area, and the Northeast.

The tunnel and other sections of the road were flooded in the small hours of Sunday. The highway traverses the boundary between Thap Lan National Park in Prachin Buri and Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Continuous heavy rain in the area caused irrigation authorities to release water from rapidly filling dams, flooding communities downstream. Two people were confirmed drowned in the flooding, one in each of the two provinces, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported on Monday.