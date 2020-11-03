Mekong road facelift planned to boost local tourism

The Department of Rural Roads plans to upgrade a 750km route along the Mekong River from Loei to Ubon Ratchathani to stimulate the tourism industry and local economy in the northeastern region.

Pathom Chaloeywaret, the department's director-general, said on Monday the project is a collaboration between the department and the Tourism Authority of Thailand as part of the 20-year strategic plan (2018-2037).

Work is expected to begin in 2022, he said, adding the project will also create job opportunities for local people.

The route has been named the "Nakha Vithee" in reference to Phaya Nak, or the Naga, a semi-divine serpent-like creature which, according to some local beliefs, resides in the river. It is part of the department's efforts to create a network of "scenic routes" across the country.

According to Mr Pathom, the department has also conducted a survey of a 42km section of the planned route from the provincial governor's residence in Mukdahan to Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom.

He said this section of the road has both an abundance of nature and clear views of the Mekong River. Motorists will also be encouraged to stop for breaks in the towns and villages of the people who live in the region.

The department will hold a public hearing on the project this month, he said.